Know These Signs And Symptoms Of Helicobacter Pylori Infection

Helicobacter pylori is a bacterial infection that commonly affects the stomach, often without immediate symptoms. However, untreated infections can lead to ulcers and other complications. Recognising its early signs can prevent long-term health issues.
Persistent stomach pain, particularly when the stomach is empty, is a common sign of H. pylori infection.
Excessive gas, burping, and a feeling of fullness can indicate a potential H. pylori infection in the digestive tract.
Chronic nausea, especially after meals, could be a sign of stomach irritation from the bacteria.
The infection may cause reduced hunger, which can impact nutritional intake and overall health.
Losing weight without trying is a warning sign, as the infection disrupts digestion and absorption of nutrients.
Dark stools may suggest bleeding in the stomach, a serious symptom associated with H. pylori infection.
Heartburn or a burning feeling, especially after meals, can be a symptom of infection.
