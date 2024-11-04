Know These Signs And Symptoms Of Helicobacter Pylori Infection

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Helicobacter pylori is a bacterial infection that commonly affects the stomach, often without immediate symptoms. However, untreated infections can lead to ulcers and other complications. Recognising its early signs can prevent long-term health issues.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Abdominal Pain 

Persistent stomach pain, particularly when the stomach is empty, is a common sign of H. pylori infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bloating And Burping 

Excessive gas, burping, and a feeling of fullness can indicate a potential H. pylori infection in the digestive tract.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nausea 

Chronic nausea, especially after meals, could be a sign of stomach irritation from the bacteria.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Loss Of Appetite

The infection may cause reduced hunger, which can impact nutritional intake and overall health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Unexplained Weight Loss 

Losing weight without trying is a warning sign, as the infection disrupts digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dark Or Tarry Stools 

Dark stools may suggest bleeding in the stomach, a serious symptom associated with H. pylori infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Heartburn In Stomach 

Heartburn or a burning feeling, especially after meals, can be a symptom of infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com