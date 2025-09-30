Knee Care Tips For Better Tomorrow

Image Credit: Unsplash
Healthy knees are the foundation of mobility, independence and an active lifestyle. By caring for your knees today, you reduce the risk of pain, stiffness, arthritis and injuries in the future. Simple habits like strengthening, stretching, and protecting joints can go a long way in ensuring a “better tomorrow” for your movement and overall health.
Extra kilos increase stress on your knee joints, speeding up wear and tear. Keeping your weight in check reduces pressure and lowers your risk of osteoarthritis.
Strong quadriceps and hamstrings support the knee and absorb impact. Include squats, lunges and resistance training in your routine, guided by your fitness level.
Tight muscles around the knee reduce flexibility and increase strain. Gentle stretches for calves, hamstrings, and thighs improve mobility and joint balance.
Swimming, cycling, and walking are knee-friendly compared to running on hard surfaces. Low-impact activities protect joints while still building stamina and strength.
Proper shoes with cushioning and arch support reduce shock transmission to knees. Avoid high heels and worn-out footwear that alter natural alignment.
Listen to your body and give knees rest when sore. Overtraining or sudden jumps in activity can cause long-term damage like ligament injuries or cartilage wear.
Foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids (like dairy, leafy greens, and flaxseeds) support bone and cartilage health, strengthening knees from within.
