Key Health Benefits Of Eating Peanuts

Peanuts are more than just a tasty snack! Packed with nutrients, they offer numerous health benefits.
Peanuts are an excellent plant-based protein source.
High in healthy fats, they improve cholesterol levels.
Their fibre and protein help keep you full longer.
Rich in niacin and vitamin E, they boost memory and focus.
Loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E, peanuts improve skin texture.
Their low glycemic index makes them diabetic-friendly.
Magnesium in peanuts supports bone health.
