Keep This First Aid Kit Ready To Tackle Air Pollution Hazards

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Prepare for air pollution emergencies with these essentials.

Image Credit: Unsplash

N95 Masks

Protects from inhaling harmful particles.

Image Credit: Pexels

Saline Nasal Spray

Keeps nasal passages clear.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eye Drops

Prevents irritation caused by pollutants.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Inhalers

Essential for asthma patients.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Antihistamines

Combats allergies effectively.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Air Purifier

For cleaner indoor air.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Water Bottles

Stay hydrated to flush toxins.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com