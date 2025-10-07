Karwa Chauth: Tips For Glowing Skin

Image Credits: Pexels
Karwa Chauth is not just about fasting; it's also an occasion to glow, shine, and feel absolutely stunning. With the festival just around the corner, here's a pre-Karwa Chauth skincare routine for achieving that picture-perfect glow.
Cleanse your skin at least twice a day to remove impurities. The best times to do this are first thing in the morning and right before bed to maintain healthy skin.
Drinking enough water helps flush out toxins and gives you a radiant glow from the inside out.
Refrain from experimenting with new skincare ingredients during this time to prevent any potential side effects. Stick to a routine that you know works for your skin.
A diet rich in fruits and vegetables boosts the vitamins and antioxidants in your body, leading to healthier-looking skin.
Consider using natural ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric, coconut oil, saffron, and green tea for topical application.
Amid the festivities, it's easy to feel stressed, which can negatively affect your skin. Manage stress through breathing exercises, yoga, and meditation.
Sleep is a crucial part of your skincare regimen. It promotes natural repair processes, boosts collagen production, regulates hydration, reduces puffiness, and strengthens the skin barrier.
