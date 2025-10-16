Joint Stiffness? Try These Exercises

Joint stiffness often happens due to inflammation, lack of movement, or conditions like arthritis. Gentle exercises can improve flexibility, circulation, and reduce stiffness over time.

Neck rotations

Slowly rotate your head side to side and in circles. Helps reduce stiffness from long hours at a desk.

Shoulder rolls

Roll shoulders forward and backward in circular motions. This improves blood flow and eases stiffness.

Wrist circles

Rotate wrists clockwise and anti-clockwise to improve mobility. Great for those typing or using phones for long hours.

Hip circles

Stand and gently rotate hips in wide circles. This keeps the pelvic area flexible and reduces stiffness in lower back and hips.

Knee lifts 

Lift knees alternately like marching. It boosts circulation and reduces stiffness in knees and leg joints.

Ankle rotations

Rotate ankles in both directions while sitting or standing. Helps reduce stiffness and prevents sprains.

Gentle walking

Brisk or slow walking keeps joints lubricated and muscles active. It's a low-impact way to ease overall stiffness.

