Benefits Of Japanese Walking Technique 

Japanese interval walking, also known as interval walking training has gained popularity for its simplicity and effectiveness in fitness routines.
It is a form of walking exercise that alternates between periods of fast (or brisk) walking and slow walking.
Prep your muscles with a 5-10 minute warm-up. Walk briskly for 2-3 minutes. Then, walk at a slower pace for 2-3 minutes to allow your heart rate to decrease.
Repeat this cycle for 20-30 minutes. Finish with some cool-down exercises or stretches for 5-10 minutes.
This walking technique is believed to be more beneficial than traditional 10,000 steps. It helps you maximize calorie expenditure, leading to effective weight loss.
Studies show that this method can improve cardiovascular health and fitness significantly.
Interval walking is less stressful on the joints compared to running.
Perform this for 20-30 minutes daily for maximum benefits.
