Iron-Rich Foods For Your Balanced Diet

Iron is an important nutrient that plays several important functions in the body. However, it is not produced by the body and you will have to eat iron-rich foods. Here are some iron-rich foods that you should include in your diet. 

Spinach and leafy greens

These are non-heme sources of iron which provide about 6.4 mg per serving in spinach. They also give you vitamins A, C, and E which help in absorption. 

Red meat

Options like beef give you around 2.7 mg per 100g of heme iron. This helps the body absorb easily, giving protein and B vitamins for energy and muscle health.

Lentils and beans

Chickpeas and lentils give about 4.7-6.6 mg per cooked cup. This acts as plant-based protein powerhouses that improves satiety and fibre intake.

Tofu

A half-cup serving delivers 3.4 mg of iron along with calcium, magnesium and protein for vegetarians who look for heart-healthy options.

Quinoa

This gives about 2.8 mg per cooked cup. It is gluten-free with high protein, folate, and antioxidants that improves meal versatility in your diet. 

Dried fruits

Options like apricots and raisins can give you iron, calcium and magnesium. It is a convenient snack that helps to boost haemoglobin without added sugars.

Shellfish

Options such as oysters are rich in heme iron. These are great for quick absorption and the zinc benefits your immune system. 

