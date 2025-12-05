Iron-Rich Foods For Your Balanced Diet

Image Credit: Pexels
Iron is an important nutrient that plays several important functions in the body. However, it is not produced by the body and you will have to eat iron-rich foods. Here are some iron-rich foods that you should include in your diet.
These are non-heme sources of iron which provide about 6.4 mg per serving in spinach. They also give you vitamins A, C, and E which help in absorption.
Options like beef give you around 2.7 mg per 100g of heme iron. This helps the body absorb easily, giving protein and B vitamins for energy and muscle health.
Chickpeas and lentils give about 4.7-6.6 mg per cooked cup. This acts as plant-based protein powerhouses that improves satiety and fibre intake.
A half-cup serving delivers 3.4 mg of iron along with calcium, magnesium and protein for vegetarians who look for heart-healthy options.
This gives about 2.8 mg per cooked cup. It is gluten-free with high protein, folate, and antioxidants that improves meal versatility in your diet.
Options like apricots and raisins can give you iron, calcium and magnesium. It is a convenient snack that helps to boost haemoglobin without added sugars.
Options such as oysters are rich in heme iron. These are great for quick absorption and the zinc benefits your immune system.
