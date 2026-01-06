Intermittent Fasting Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Intermittent fasting during winter can be effective, but the cold season demands smarter planning to balance energy needs, warmth, and nutrition without straining digestion or immunity.
Choose a shorter fasting window to avoid excessive fatigue when the body needs more energy for warmth.
Avoid breaking the fast with cold or raw foods, as they can slow digestion in winter.
Prioritise warm, protein-rich meals during the eating window to support metabolism.
Include healthy fats like ghee or nuts to improve satiety and nutrient absorption.
Do not skip hydration during fasting hours, since dehydration can worsen winter sluggishness.
Fast around daylight hours, which aligns better with winter circadian rhythms.
Focus on sleep and stress management, as both strongly influence fasting success in winter.
