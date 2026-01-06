Intermittent Fasting Tips For Winter

Intermittent fasting during winter can be effective, but the cold season demands smarter planning to balance energy needs, warmth, and nutrition without straining digestion or immunity.

Shorter window

Choose a shorter fasting window to avoid excessive fatigue when the body needs more energy for warmth.

Don't break fast with cold, raw foods

Avoid breaking the fast with cold or raw foods, as they can slow digestion in winter.

Eat protein 

Prioritise warm, protein-rich meals during the eating window to support metabolism.

Have healthy fats

Include healthy fats like ghee or nuts to improve satiety and nutrient absorption.

Hydrate

Do not skip hydration during fasting hours, since dehydration can worsen winter sluggishness.

Fast at correct times 

Fast around daylight hours, which aligns better with winter circadian rhythms.

Sleep well

Focus on sleep and stress management, as both strongly influence fasting success in winter.

