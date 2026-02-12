Instant Relaxation Techniques

Image Credit: Pexels

The need for instant relaxation techniques has arisen due to the high levels of stress, pollution, and fast-paced lifestyles of individuals.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A literature review found that deep breathing reduces stress-induced anxiety and lowers heart rate changes, such as elevated blood pressure.


Deep Breathing Exercises

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The technique of PMR can effectively reduce stress, anxiety, and depression in adults.


Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR)

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

People with prehypertension and diagnosed hypertension can benefit from mindful meditation.

Mindfulness Meditation

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Listening to calming scripts or visualising peaceful scenes can quickly reduce stress hormones.

​Guided Relaxation And Visualisation

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies have found that short breathing or visualisation exercises can effectively reduce stress.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

​Mind-Body Practices

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com