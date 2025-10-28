 Indian Superfoods For Better Sleep

Image Credit: Unsplash


Your kitchen can be a powerful starting place to better your sleep and make it deeper and restorative. Getting a proper sleep is key to proper daily functioning.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Golden Milk

Image Credit: Unsplash

The ancient sleep potion has inflammatory properties and supports overall immune function.

Simple Carbs

A bowl of warm rice or daliya can boost sleep hormones.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts

These tiny powerhouses boost melatonin (the hormone that boosts sleep quality).

Image Credit: Unsplash

Khus Khus

This natural wonder ingredient is a natural sedative aid.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bananas

These key potassium properties in bananas balances the sleep hormones.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Yogurt

The probiotics in foods like yogurt is great for gut health, which promotes good sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com