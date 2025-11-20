Indian Spices That Are Immunity Boosters

When the weather gets chilly, the blood vessels tighten, immunity drops, and the body doesn't move as smoothly as it should. Here are kitchen spices that can aid in beating the winter blues and boosting immunity.

Haldi or Turmeric

The curcumin present in haldi can support the body's defence system to fight against diseases and infections.

Adrak or Ginger

Anti-microbial properties present in adrak fortify the body to fight against bacterial infections.

Laung or Cloves

The Indian kitchen staple not only provides flavour to dishes but also has plenty of antioxidants that enhance immune function.

Lahasun or Garlic

The flavonoid can also add a dose of antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress and improve the body's immunity.

Dalchini or Cinnamon

The spice is known to reduce inflammation in the body and support immune function.

Kali Mirchi or Black Pepper

Distinctive sharpness through piperine present in black pepper can reduce the presence of free radicals, thus reducing oxidative stress load.

Dhania or Coriander

The nutrient-rich herb has vitamins, antioxidants, dietary fibre, along with being an anti-bacterial and antifungal, which strengthens the body's defence system.

Elachi or Cardamon

The green fragrant spice reduces inflammation, supports respiratory health and reduces the burden on the body's immune system.

