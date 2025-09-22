Indian Potassium-Rich Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Potassium-rich foods are excellent for health. Potassium helps balance fluids in the body, supports heart health, regulates blood pressure, and aids muscle and nerve function. Many Indians fall short of the daily recommended intake, so adding natural potassium-rich foods to the diet can help reduce hypertension risk and support overall wellbeing.
Perhaps the most famous potassium-rich fruit, bananas deliver quick energy, aid digestion with fibre, and support heart health.
A natural electrolyte drink, coconut water is loaded with potassium, magnesium, and hydration-friendly compounds.
This dark leafy green is a powerhouse, supplying potassium along with iron, folate, and antioxidants. Cook it in dals, curries, or parathas to make it a regular feature in your meals.
Sweet potatoes are not only rich in potassium but also packed with beta-carotene (vitamin A precursor) and complex carbohydrates for long-lasting energy.
This jewel-like fruit offers potassium along with vitamin C and polyphenol antioxidants. Regular consumption supports heart health and may improve blood pressure regulation.
Staple in Indian kitchens, dals like masoor, moong, and toor supply a good dose of potassium along with plant-based protein and fibre.
A probiotic-rich food, curd gives you calcium, protein, and potassium together. Adding a bowl of dahi to your lunch can improve gut health.
