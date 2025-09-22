Indian Potassium-Rich Foods

Potassium-rich foods are excellent for health. Potassium helps balance fluids in the body, supports heart health, regulates blood pressure, and aids muscle and nerve function. Many Indians fall short of the daily recommended intake, so adding natural potassium-rich foods to the diet can help reduce hypertension risk and support overall wellbeing.

Bananas

Perhaps the most famous potassium-rich fruit, bananas deliver quick energy, aid digestion with fibre, and support heart health. 

Coconut water

A natural electrolyte drink, coconut water is loaded with potassium, magnesium, and hydration-friendly compounds. 

Spinach

This dark leafy green is a powerhouse, supplying potassium along with iron, folate, and antioxidants. Cook it in dals, curries, or parathas to make it a regular feature in your meals.

Sweet potatoes 

Sweet potatoes are not only rich in potassium but also packed with beta-carotene (vitamin A precursor) and complex carbohydrates for long-lasting energy.

Pomegranates

This jewel-like fruit offers potassium along with vitamin C and polyphenol antioxidants. Regular consumption supports heart health and may improve blood pressure regulation.

Lentils 

Staple in Indian kitchens, dals like masoor, moong, and toor supply a good dose of potassium along with plant-based protein and fibre. 

Curd

A probiotic-rich food, curd gives you calcium, protein, and potassium together. Adding a bowl of dahi to your lunch can improve gut health.

