Importance Of Quality Sleep For Health

Introduction

Good sleep is essential for overall well-being. It helps the body recover, boosts immunity, and improves brain function. 

Boosts Immunity

Sleep strengthens the immune system, helping your body fight infections effectively.

Brain Function

Proper rest improves memory, focus, and problem-solving skills.

Heart Health

Sleep regulates blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease.

Weight Management

Poor sleep can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity.

Reduces Stress

Quality sleep lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress and promoting mental health.

Skin Health

Restorative sleep helps skin repair, reducing wrinkles and dullness.

Promotes Longevity

Controls diabetes, promotes gut health, and balances cholesterol.

