Importance Of Quality Sleep For Health

Good sleep is essential for overall well-being. It helps the body recover, boosts immunity, and improves brain function.
Sleep strengthens the immune system, helping your body fight infections effectively.
Proper rest improves memory, focus, and problem-solving skills.
Sleep regulates blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease.
Poor sleep can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity.
Quality sleep lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress and promoting mental health.
Restorative sleep helps skin repair, reducing wrinkles and dullness.
Controls diabetes, promotes gut health, and balances cholesterol.
