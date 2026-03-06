Impact Of Stress On Hormonal Balance

Image Credit: Pexels
The fast-paced lifestyle and the constant demand to be productive have resulted in high stress hormone secretion that leads to a hormonal imbalance.
Persistent and prolonged stress can increase cortisol levels and interfere with insulin and thyroid function.
Too much stress alters the hypothalamic‑pituitary‑gonadal (HPG) axis, which causes issues with the regularity of cycles.
Stress is a known cause of infertility, as it impairs two critical hormones: luteinising hormone and follicle‑stimulating hormone.
Studies highlight that stress is a known disruptor of normal thyroid function and becomes a cause of disorders.
When too much stress is experienced, it can lead to an increase in appetite and fat storage.
Chronic stress can lead to dysfunction in how the body processes food and how it is converted into energy.
A high load of stress hormones can affect your mental health, leading to anxiety, depression and impaired memory.
