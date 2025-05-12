Impact Of Stress On Heart Health

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Chronic stress doesn't just affect your mind, it puts your heart at risk too. Here's how unmanaged stress can harm your cardiovascular system, according to the American Heart Association.

Blood Pressure

Stress triggers adrenaline, causing temporary spikes in blood pressure.

Unhealthy Habits

People often resort to smoking, overeating, or drinking under stress.

Inflammation

Chronic stress can raise inflammation levels, a known factor in heart disease.

Sleep Quality

Poor sleep increases strain on your heart and raises disease risk.

Cholesterol Level

Stress hormones influence blood lipid profiles, raising bad cholesterol.

Heart Muscles

Long-term stress can cause heart palpitations and even stress cardiomyopathy.

Delays Recovery

Post-heart event recovery slows under mental pressure or depression.

