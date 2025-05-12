Impact Of Stress On Heart Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic stress doesn't just affect your mind, it puts your heart at risk too. Here's how unmanaged stress can harm your cardiovascular system, according to the American Heart Association.
Stress triggers adrenaline, causing temporary spikes in blood pressure.
People often resort to smoking, overeating, or drinking under stress.
Chronic stress can raise inflammation levels, a known factor in heart disease.
Poor sleep increases strain on your heart and raises disease risk.
Stress hormones influence blood lipid profiles, raising bad cholesterol.
Long-term stress can cause heart palpitations and even stress cardiomyopathy.
Post-heart event recovery slows under mental pressure or depression.
