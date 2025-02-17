Impact Of Social Media On Mental Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Social media connects us, but excessive use can affect mental health. Here's how it impacts your well-being.
Constant notifications and online pressure can heighten anxiety.
Comparing lives online can lead to feelings of inadequacy and sadness.
Late-night scrolling interferes with melatonin production, causing poor sleep.
Edited images create false beauty ideals, affecting self-esteem.
Overuse can reduce real-life interactions, leading to loneliness.
Online harassment can cause emotional distress and mental strain.
Constant distractions from social media lower concentration levels.
