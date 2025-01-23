Impact Of Climate Change On Humans' Overall Health

Introduction

Climate change is not just an environmental concern—it directly impacts human health, causing various physical and mental health challenges worldwide.

Rising Temperatures

Leads to heat-related illnesses and dehydration.

Air Pollution

Increases respiratory issues like asthma.

Food Insecurity

Crop failures impact nutrition levels.

Mental Health

Natural disasters trigger anxiety and PTSD.

Vector-Borne Diseases

Spread of diseases like malaria and dengue.

Water Scarcity

Affects hygiene and leads to waterborne illnesses.

Extreme Weather

Injuries and fatalities from floods and hurricanes.

Displacement

Health issues due to loss of shelter and resources.

