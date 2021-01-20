5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick


The season of flu

COVID-19, cough, cold and flu, we are now being struck by a lot of diseases. At this point of time, it is very important to improve immune function.

Up your Vit C intake

Vit C can play a crucial role in combating common cold. It has antioxidants that offer protection from oxidative damage in white blood cells. 

Vitamin C foods 

You need to have 1-2 gms of Vit C every day. You can have tablets and also eat foods like amla, lemon, oranges, bell peppers, strawberries and broccoli. 

Get sufficient Vit D

Try to spend at least 10-15 minutes under the sun. Check with your doctor for your daily dosage and also eat foods like mushroom, eggs and salmon. 

Have more zinc

Vit c and zinc together improve functioning of cellular immune system. Legumes, seeds, nuts, milk, cheese, eggs and whole grains can give you zinc. 

Magnesium (Mg)

300 mg of Mg is needed every day for brain function, sleep and emotional stability. It can be found in leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds & whole grains.

Do not skip exercising

Exercising improves blood circulation. Increased blood flow improves oxygen levels in the body, which in turn boosts immunity and helps you be disease-free. 

Get your flu shots

Get your annual flu vaccination as it is an effective way to avoid catching the flu and flu-related visits to the doctor.

