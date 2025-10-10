Immunity-Boosting Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter often brings a rise in colds, flu, and seasonal infections as immunity tends to dip. Supporting your body with the right habits, foods, and lifestyle choices helps strengthen defences. This ensures you stay energetic, healthy, and less prone to winter-related illnesses.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat seasonal fruits & veggies

Citrus, carrots, spinach, and amla are rich in vitamins and antioxidants to fight infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Include warming spices

Ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon boost circulation and have strong anti-inflammatory effects.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay hydrated

Even in cold weather, adequate water and herbal teas help flush toxins and keep immunity strong.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Prioritise protein

Dal, eggs, paneer, and nuts support antibody production and repair body tissues which boosts immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Get vitamin D

A few minutes of winter sun exposure improves immunity, mood, and bone strength.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep well

7-8 hours of rest allows the body to repair, regenerate, and build strong defences which boosts immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage stress

Meditation, breathing, or hobbies lower stress hormones that otherwise weaken immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com