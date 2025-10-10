Immunity-Boosting Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter often brings a rise in colds, flu, and seasonal infections as immunity tends to dip. Supporting your body with the right habits, foods, and lifestyle choices helps strengthen defences. This ensures you stay energetic, healthy, and less prone to winter-related illnesses.
Citrus, carrots, spinach, and amla are rich in vitamins and antioxidants to fight infections.
Ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon boost circulation and have strong anti-inflammatory effects.
Even in cold weather, adequate water and herbal teas help flush toxins and keep immunity strong.
Dal, eggs, paneer, and nuts support antibody production and repair body tissues which boosts immunity.
A few minutes of winter sun exposure improves immunity, mood, and bone strength.
7-8 hours of rest allows the body to repair, regenerate, and build strong defences which boosts immunity.
Meditation, breathing, or hobbies lower stress hormones that otherwise weaken immunity.
