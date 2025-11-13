Immunity-Boosting Foods For Winter

A diet consisting of citrus fruits, leafy greens, and root vegetables can supercharge your immune system. Here are some foods that can help you boost immunity for winter.

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps with the production of white blood cells, improving infection-fighting ability.

Leafy Greens

Methi (fenugreek), mustard greens, and spinach (palak) contain vitamins like A,C, and K that boost immune function.

Root Vegetables

Carrots, sweet potatoes contain high beta carotene and fiber that can enhance immunity.

Nuts And Seeds

Walnuts, almonds, and sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, which improves immune response.

Bone Broth

It is rich in collagen, amino acids that help with digestion and reduce inflammation in the body.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries have plenty of antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress.

Chicken Soup

The warm liquid is packed with essential nutrients and minerals that improve the immune system.

Turmeric

The golden healing herb reduces inflammation in the body through the presence of the active compound curcumin.

