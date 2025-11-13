Immunity-Boosting Foods For Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
A diet consisting of citrus fruits, leafy greens, and root vegetables can supercharge your immune system. Here are some foods that can help you boost immunity for winter.
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps with the production of white blood cells, improving infection-fighting ability.
Methi (fenugreek), mustard greens, and spinach (palak) contain vitamins like A,C, and K that boost immune function.
Carrots, sweet potatoes contain high beta carotene and fiber that can enhance immunity.
Walnuts, almonds, and sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, which improves immune response.
It is rich in collagen, amino acids that help with digestion and reduce inflammation in the body.
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries have plenty of antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress.
The warm liquid is packed with essential nutrients and minerals that improve the immune system.
The golden healing herb reduces inflammation in the body through the presence of the active compound curcumin.
