Immunity Boosters For The Festive Season

Image Credit: Pexels


Cold weather and crowded gatherings can put your immune system to the ultimate test. Strengthen your body's natural defenses with these simple, nutrient-packed holiday habits.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Incorporate oranges, bell peppers, and kiwis into your festive fruit platters.

Load Up On Vitamin C

Image Credit: Pexels

Exercise

Aim for 7–9 hours to help your immune cells regenerate and stay sharp.

Prioritize Consistent Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels

Stay Hydrated With Infusions

Drink plenty of water infused with lemon and ginger to flush out toxins.

Image Credit: Pexels

Add Ginger And Turmeric

Use these powerful anti-inflammatories in your stews, soups, and teas.

Image Credit: Pexels

Keep Moving with Winter Walks

A brisk 20-minute walk boosts circulation and immune cell activity.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Stress Levels

High cortisol suppresses immunity; keep your holiday stress in check.

Image Credit: Pexels

Focus On Probiotic-Rich Foods

Support your gut health with curd or kefir to bolster your first line of defense.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com