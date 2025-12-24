Immunity Boosters For The Festive Season

Image Credit: Pexels
Cold weather and crowded gatherings can put your immune system to the ultimate test. Strengthen your body's natural defenses with these simple, nutrient-packed holiday habits.
Incorporate oranges, bell peppers, and kiwis into your festive fruit platters.
Aim for 7–9 hours to help your immune cells regenerate and stay sharp.
Drink plenty of water infused with lemon and ginger to flush out toxins.
Use these powerful anti-inflammatories in your stews, soups, and teas.
A brisk 20-minute walk boosts circulation and immune cell activity.
High cortisol suppresses immunity; keep your holiday stress in check.
Support your gut health with curd or kefir to bolster your first line of defense.
