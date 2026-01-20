Immune System Mistakes People Make

There are certain mistakes that people make on a daily basis which negatively impact their immune system.

Seasonal and serious illnesses for which vaccinations are available can strengthen protective community immunity.


Skipping Vaccinations

Popping over-the-counter antibiotics for any health ailment can lead to antibiotic resistance, which can complicate treatment.

Overuse Of Antibiotics

Ignoring your diet and not consuming a nutritional intake can lead to a weak immune system.

Unhealthy Diet

Persistent exposure to psychological stress can lead to an overall weakened immune system functioning.

Chronic Stress

Daily exercise is necessary for building resilience, and inactivity for long periods weakens immune defences.

Not Exercising Enough

Constant exposure to a polluted environment can lead to the accumulation of particulate matter in the body, leading to immune dysregulation.

Ignoring Environmental Factors

This is dangerous, as self-diagnosis without relying on proper medical guidance can lead to serious side effects.

Self-Medication

