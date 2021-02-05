Potassium-rich foods to control high BP
Introduction
A diet with potassium-rich foods can help in reducing the effect of sodium. It eases tension in your blood vessel walls and thus brings down blood pressure numbers.
As per American Heart Association, people with blood pressure above 120/80 should increase their intake of potassium through die if otherwise healthy.
Banana
This fruit is a well-known source of potassium. It is a perfect evening snack that can help you beat hunger pangs without affecting your bp.
Dried apricots
Eating dried apricots can offer you the goodness of the fruit, even when they are not in season
Watermelon
Watermelons can keep you hydrated and improve your heart health too. They are loaded with beneficial plant components and and have very less sugar.
Pomegranate
Not just potassium, pomegranate contains fibre, protein, vitamin C, vitamin K and folate too. This fruit also offers anti-inflammatory properties.
Coconut water
This refreshing drink is one of the best substitutes for sugary drinks. Sip coconut water to get glowing skin, healthy kidneys and better heart health.
Spinach
This is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is also a non-dairy source of calcium. From salad to smoothies, spinach can be added to diet in several ways.
Orange juice
Orange juice will provide you with a good dose of vitamin C as well as potassium. Drink freshly-squeezed orange juice without adding sugar.
Be careful!
Too much potassium can be harmful to those suffering from kidney disease. Consult your doctor to know your daily intake of potassium.
