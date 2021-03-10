Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Image Credit: iStock
Introduction
Diet and lifestyle measures are crucial for managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.
Image Credit: Pexels
Continued
The normal range of BP is 120 mmHg (systolic) and 80 mmHg (diastolic). Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares foods and drinks that BP patients should avoid.
Video Credit: Getty
Ketchup
Ketchup and other ready-to-eat sauces have high amounts of salt and preservatives. These are counted amongst worst foods for people with high BP.
Image Credit: Pexels
Pickles
Pickles are full of salt and harmful preservatives. The longer vegetables sit in canning and preserving liquids, the more sodium they pick up.
Image Credit: iStock
Bread
Breads should only be consumed in moderation if you have hypertension. A single slice of bread contains 200 mg of sodium.
Image Credit: Pexels
Fenugreek leaves
Due to its high sodium count, fenugreek leaves should be avoided or consumed strictly in moderation by people with high blood pressure.
Image Credit: iStock
Peanut butter
Peanut butter contains considerable amount of saturated fats that can clog arteries and increase high blood pressure risk.
Image Credit: iStock
Dairy products
Cheese, milk and other dairy products are high in saturated fats. They increase LDL or bad cholesterol, which can be harmful for high BP patients.
Image Credit: iStock
Processed foods
Processed chicken is injected with salt water solutions during processing, making it a hidden source of sodium. People with high BP should avoid processed foods.
Image Credit: Getty
Caffeine
Caffeine can cause a short, but dramatic increase in your blood pressure, even if you don't have high BP. Limit drinking tea and coffee to one cup or two, in a day.
Video Credit: Pexels
Alcohol
Excessive intake of alcohol or alcohol abuse can result weight gain and dehydration, which in turn can increase your blood pressure numbers.
Image Credit: Getty
Talk to your doctor
All these are only guidelines. To know which foods you should eat and avoid to keep your blood pressure under control, talk to your doctor in detail.
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this click here
Video Credit: Pexels