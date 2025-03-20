Hygiene Tips For Oral Health

Introduction

Good oral hygiene prevents cavities, bad breath, and gum diseases. Follow these simple tips for a healthy and bright smile.

Brush Twice Daily

Use a fluoride toothpaste to clean your teeth and remove plaque.

Floss Regularly

Flossing helps remove food particles stuck between teeth.

Use Mouthwash

Antibacterial mouthwash prevents bacteria buildup and bad breath.

Tongue Cleaning

Scraping your tongue removes bacteria and improves oral hygiene.

Limit Sugary Foods

Excess sugar leads to cavities and tooth decay.

Drink Water

Staying hydrated washes away bacteria and keeps your mouth fresh.

Visit Dentist

Professional cleanings help prevent oral diseases.

