Hygiene Tips For Oral Health

Good oral hygiene prevents cavities, bad breath, and gum diseases. Follow these simple tips for a healthy and bright smile.
Use a fluoride toothpaste to clean your teeth and remove plaque.
Flossing helps remove food particles stuck between teeth.
Antibacterial mouthwash prevents bacteria buildup and bad breath.
Scraping your tongue removes bacteria and improves oral hygiene.
Excess sugar leads to cavities and tooth decay.
Staying hydrated washes away bacteria and keeps your mouth fresh.
Professional cleanings help prevent oral diseases.
