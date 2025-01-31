Hygiene Tips For Newborn Children

Image Credit: Unsplash
Newborns have delicate immune systems, making hygiene a top priority. Here are essential hygiene tips to keep your baby safe and healthy.
Always clean your hands before touching the baby to prevent infections.
Let it dry naturally and avoid unnecessary touching.
Use lukewarm water and mild baby soap, and avoid daily baths in the first month.
Prevents scratches and dirt buildup.
Boil or use a steriliser to keep items germ-free.
Prevents rashes and infections.
Use mild detergent and avoid strong fragrances
