Hygiene Tips For Newborn Children

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Newborns have delicate immune systems, making hygiene a top priority. Here are essential hygiene tips to keep your baby safe and healthy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wash Hands

Always clean your hands before touching the baby to prevent infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Keep Umbilical Cord Clean

Let it dry naturally and avoid unnecessary touching.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bathing Basics

Use lukewarm water and mild baby soap, and avoid daily baths in the first month.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trim Nails Regularly

Prevents scratches and dirt buildup.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sterilise Feeding Bottles

Boil or use a steriliser to keep items germ-free.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Change Diapers

Prevents rashes and infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Clean Clothes

Use mild detergent and avoid strong fragrances

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com