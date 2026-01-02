Hydration Hacks For Better Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash
The skin barrier can suffer from a lack of hydration when people don't have a regular intake of water. Certain studies suggest that the timing of drinking water can impact the outermost layer of the skin.
Water studies suggest that drinking 2 litres of water as a daily water intake can improve overall skin health.
The most water loss occurs during the night; studies suggest hydrating between 2 pm and 4 pm for maximum health impact.
Through drinking warm water, the blood flow to the skin's surface can increase, delivering more oxygen and nutrients.
Using certain minerals like silica or drinking water high in certain micronutrients can boost overall hydration.
Consume fruits and vegetables that have a high quotient of water in them for maximum skin health benefits.
Applying hyaluronic acid on the surface of the skin in moderation has skin-hydrating benefits.
