Hydrating Veggies Perfect For Summer

Eating hydrating foods, such as vegetables, can help us stay hydrated during the summer months. Many vegetables have high water content, which contributes to overall hydration when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Cucumbers are made up of about 95% water, making them one of the most hydrating vegetables available. Cucumbers help replenish fluid levels in the body.
Like cucumbers, celery is primarily composed of water, with a water content of over 95%. Consuming celery not only provides hydration but also offers dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
Tomatoes are rich in water, containing approximately 94% water content. They are also a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants like lycopene.
While not as nutrient-dense as other leafy greens, iceberg lettuce is hydrating, with a water content of around 95%. Incorporate iceberg lettuce for a hydrating and nutritious salad.
Bell peppers have a high water content, with about 92% water by weight. They are also packed with vitamins, particularly vitamin C, which supports collagen production and skin health.
Zucchini is a versatile summer squash with a water content of approximately 95%. It is low in calories and rich in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium.
Radishes are crunchy root vegetables that contain about 95% water. They are also a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.
