Hydrating Fruits Perfect For Summer

Introduction

Fruits are not only delicious but many of them are also excellent choices for staying cool and hydrated during the summer months due to their high water content and refreshing flavours. These fruits are perfect for staying healthy all summer long.

Watermelon

Watermelon is made up of over 90% water, making it one of the most hydrating fruits available. It's also low in calories and packed with vitamins A and C.

Cucumber

Although commonly mistaken as a vegetable, cucumbers are actually fruits. They have a high water content and are incredibly refreshing. 

Oranges

Oranges are not only juicy but also rich in vitamin C and electrolytes like potassium, which can help replenish fluids lost through sweat during hot summer days.

Pineapple

Pineapple is not only delicious but also hydrating. It contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help with digestion, making it a refreshing snack option.

Strawberries

Strawberries are packed with water and vitamin C. They make a refreshing snack on their own or can be added to salads, smoothies, or desserts.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a tropical fruit that's not only hydrating but also packed with vitamins C and K, as well as fibre. Its tangy flavour adds a refreshing twist to fruit salads or smoothies.

Blueberries

Blueberries may be small, but they're bursting with flavour and hydration. They're also rich in antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to your summer fruit lineup.

