Hungover From Christmas? Try These Hacks

Christmas hangovers are often caused by dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, low blood sugar, and poor sleep and smart recovery hacks can help the body bounce back faster without stressing the liver further.
Drink water or coconut water first to correct dehydration before reaching for tea or coffee.
As eating a protein-rich meal stabilises blood sugar and reduces nausea-linked weakness.
Eases nausea and supports stomach emptying after alcohol intake.
Get morning sunlight as it helps reset circadian rhythm disrupted by late-night drinking.
Bananas or coconut water help ease muscle fatigue and headaches.
Allows the liver and brain to recover from alcohol-induced stress.
Lemon water with a pinch of salt helps restore sodium and potassium levels.
