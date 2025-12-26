Hungover From Christmas? Try These Hacks

Christmas hangovers are often caused by dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, low blood sugar, and poor sleep and smart recovery hacks can help the body bounce back faster without stressing the liver further.

Hydrate before caffeine

Drink water or coconut water first to correct dehydration before reaching for tea or coffee.

Eat a protein-rich breakfast

As eating a protein-rich meal stabilises blood sugar and reduces nausea-linked weakness.

Try ginger or peppermint

Eases nausea and supports stomach emptying after alcohol intake.

Get morning sunlight

Get morning sunlight as it helps reset circadian rhythm disrupted by late-night drinking.

Potassium-rich foods

Bananas or coconut water help ease muscle fatigue and headaches.

Prioritise quality sleep

Allows the liver and brain to recover from alcohol-induced stress.

Add electrolytes

Lemon water with a pinch of salt helps restore sodium and potassium levels.

