How To Use Ginger And Honey For Cough 

Ginger and honey are both popular natural remedies known for their potential health benefits, particularly in managing coughs and soothing throat irritation.

Honey

Honey has natural antimicrobial properties, which can help heal infections and promote overall throat health.

Ginger contains compounds like gingerol that have anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce swelling in the throat and relieve coughing.

Ginger

Ginger Tea with Honey

Prepare ginger tea and add a tablespoon of honey. This soothing drink can help alleviate cough symptoms.

Ginger & Honey Mix

Grate fresh ginger and mix it with honey in a jar. Take a teaspoon of this mixture when needed. 

Ginger Lemon-Honey

Combine freshly squeezed lemon juice, ginger tea, and honey in a glass. This drink not only helps with cough but also provides vitamin C.

Ginger Honey Water

Simply add grated ginger and honey to a glass of warm water. Drink this slowly for relief.

These remedies can provide natural relief for cough symptoms. However, if you have chronic cough, seek medical help.

