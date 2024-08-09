How To Tackle Skin Rashes In Monsoon

Image Credit: Unsplash
Monsoon season brings with it increased humidity and the risk of skin rashes. Taking proactive steps can help keep your skin healthy and rash-free. Follow these steps to know more.
Always keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating, to prevent fungal infections.
Opt for light, cotton clothing to allow your skin to breathe and reduce moisture build-up.
Apply anti-fungal powder to areas prone to rashes to prevent infections.
Loose-fitting clothes can help reduce skin irritation and chafing during monsoon.
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and less prone to rashes.
Always shower and dry yourself properly after getting caught in the rain to remove any contaminants.
Apply calamine lotion or aloe vera gel to soothe and heal existing rashes.
Seek professional advice if rashes persist or worsen.
