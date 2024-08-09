How To Tackle Skin Rashes In Monsoon

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Monsoon season brings with it increased humidity and the risk of skin rashes. Taking proactive steps can help keep your skin healthy and rash-free. Follow these steps to know more.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Dry

Always keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating, to prevent fungal infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Breathable Fabrics

Opt for light, cotton clothing to allow your skin to breathe and reduce moisture build-up.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Anti-fungal Powder

Apply anti-fungal powder to areas prone to rashes to prevent infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Tight Clothing

Loose-fitting clothes can help reduce skin irritation and chafing during monsoon.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hydrate Well

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and less prone to rashes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Shower

Always shower and dry yourself properly after getting caught in the rain to remove any contaminants.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Soothing Creams

Apply calamine lotion or aloe vera gel to soothe and heal existing rashes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Consult a Dermatologist

Seek professional advice if rashes persist or worsen.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: iStock

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com