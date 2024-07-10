How to Strengthen Bones in Old Age

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bone health is crucial as we age to prevent fractures and osteoporosis. Here are some tips to strengthen bones in old age.
Include dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods to ensure adequate calcium intake.
Sun exposure, fatty fish, and supplements help in calcium absorption and bone health.
Walking, dancing, and resistance training stimulate bone formation and strength.
Both can weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis.
Regular screenings can help detect early signs of bone loss.
Bisphosphonates and other medications prescribed by a doctor can help strengthen bones.
Ensure a diet rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamins K and C.
Remove tripping hazards, use assistive devices, and ensure proper lighting at home.
