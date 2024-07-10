How to Strengthen Bones in Old Age

Introduction

Bone health is crucial as we age to prevent fractures and osteoporosis. Here are some tips to strengthen bones in old age.

Calcium-Rich Diet

Include dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods to ensure adequate calcium intake.

Vitamin D

Sun exposure, fatty fish, and supplements help in calcium absorption and bone health.

Weight Exercises

 Walking, dancing, and resistance training stimulate bone formation and strength.

Avoid Smoking/Alcohol

Both can weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Bone Density Testing

Regular screenings can help detect early signs of bone loss.

Medications

Bisphosphonates and other medications prescribed by a doctor can help strengthen bones.

Balanced Diet

Ensure a diet rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamins K and C.

Fall Prevention

Remove tripping hazards, use assistive devices, and ensure proper lighting at home.

