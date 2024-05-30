How To Stay Hydrated During Heatwaves

Introduction

Heat waves are prolonged periods of excessively hot weather. Staying hydrated is crucial during heat waves as excessive heat and humidity can lead to increased sweating and fluid loss, potentially resulting in dehydration and heat-related illnesses. 

Drink plenty of water

Increase your fluid intake by regularly drinking water throughout the day. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily, or more if you're sweating heavily.

Consume electrolytes

Replenish electrolytes lost through sweating by consuming beverages or foods rich in electrolytes, such as sports drinks, coconut water, and fruits like bananas and watermelon.

Avoid sugar & caffeine

Limit consumption of sugary drinks and caffeinated beverages like soda, energy drinks, and coffee, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Eat water-rich foods

Incorporate water-rich foods into your diet, such as cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, and leafy greens, to help stay hydrated.

Stay indoors  

Minimise outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outside, seek shade and take frequent breaks in cool, air-conditioned spaces.

Dress appropriately

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to help your body regulate its temperature and reduce sweating.

Monitor hydration

Pay attention to signs of dehydration, such as dark urine, dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, and headache. If you experience these symptoms, drink water immediately and seek shade or air-conditioning.

