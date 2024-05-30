How To Stay Hydrated During Heatwaves

Image Credit: Pexels
Heat waves are prolonged periods of excessively hot weather. Staying hydrated is crucial during heat waves as excessive heat and humidity can lead to increased sweating and fluid loss, potentially resulting in dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
Increase your fluid intake by regularly drinking water throughout the day. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily, or more if you're sweating heavily.
Replenish electrolytes lost through sweating by consuming beverages or foods rich in electrolytes, such as sports drinks, coconut water, and fruits like bananas and watermelon.
Limit consumption of sugary drinks and caffeinated beverages like soda, energy drinks, and coffee, as they can contribute to dehydration.
Incorporate water-rich foods into your diet, such as cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, and leafy greens, to help stay hydrated.
Minimise outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outside, seek shade and take frequent breaks in cool, air-conditioned spaces.
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to help your body regulate its temperature and reduce sweating.
Pay attention to signs of dehydration, such as dark urine, dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, and headache. If you experience these symptoms, drink water immediately and seek shade or air-conditioning.
