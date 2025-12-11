How To Stay Active During Winters

Image Credit: Pexels
To maintain physical and mental well-being during seasonal changes, it is important to practise simple ways to stay active. Keep in mind, you can exercise indoors, wear proper exercising clothing and spend time outdoors to get fresh air.
Skiing, kart racing in the snow and many more regional outdoor winter activities, practised safely, with the right gear, can offer physical and mental health benefits.
Wear thermals and layer up in proper winter clothing to stay warm while working out in winter.
Get out in the winter sun and get an adequate amount of vitamin D for overall well-being and nutrient absorption.
Through simple exercise equipment at home, people can easily get their daily quota of exercise during cold winters.
Whether at home, school or in the office, people should climb stairs for a short-term cardio workout.
Swimming or water aerobics in an indoor heated pool can be a great way to get a full-body workout.
Drinking plenty of fluids and consuming hydrating foods can nourish the body during cold winters.
