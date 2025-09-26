How To Reduce Body Odour

Image Credit: Unsplash
Body odour (B.O.) is the unpleasant smell that occurs when sweat interacts with bacteria living on the skin. Sweat by itself is mostly odourless, but the warm, moist environment in areas like the armpits, feet, or groin allows bacteria to break it down, producing strong smells. Factors such as poor hygiene, stress, spicy foods, certain medications, or health conditions can make body odour stronger or more noticeable.
This is one of the most effective solutions. Deodorants help mask the smell, while antiperspirants block sweat glands temporarily, reducing the amount of sweat that bacteria can act on.
Showering once or twice a day with antibacterial soap helps wash away sweat and bacteria before they build up and cause odour.
Hair traps sweat and bacteria. Shaving or trimming underarm hair can reduce odour by allowing sweat to evaporate more easily.
Natural fabrics like cotton and linen allow airflow, which reduces sweating. Synthetic fabrics often trap heat and moisture, worsening odour.
Drinking plenty of water dilutes sweat and helps the body flush out toxins, making body odour less intense.
Foods like garlic, onions, red meat, alcohol, and very spicy dishes can alter the way your sweat smells. Opting for more fresh fruits and vegetables can help.
Wearing clean clothes, socks, and undergarments daily prevents bacteria from lingering on fabrics soaked with sweat.
