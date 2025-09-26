How To Reduce Body Odour

Body odour (B.O.) is the unpleasant smell that occurs when sweat interacts with bacteria living on the skin. Sweat by itself is mostly odourless, but the warm, moist environment in areas like the armpits, feet, or groin allows bacteria to break it down, producing strong smells. Factors such as poor hygiene, stress, spicy foods, certain medications, or health conditions can make body odour stronger or more noticeable.

Use deo/antiperspirants 

This is one of the most effective solutions. Deodorants help mask the smell, while antiperspirants block sweat glands temporarily, reducing the amount of sweat that bacteria can act on.

Maintain daily hygiene 

Showering once or twice a day with antibacterial soap helps wash away sweat and bacteria before they build up and cause odour.

Keep underarms clean 

Hair traps sweat and bacteria. Shaving or trimming underarm hair can reduce odour by allowing sweat to evaporate more easily.

Wear breathable cloths 

Natural fabrics like cotton and linen allow airflow, which reduces sweating. Synthetic fabrics often trap heat and moisture, worsening odour.

Stay hydrated 

Drinking plenty of water dilutes sweat and helps the body flush out toxins, making body odour less intense.

Watch your diet 

Foods like garlic, onions, red meat, alcohol, and very spicy dishes can alter the way your sweat smells. Opting for more fresh fruits and vegetables can help.

Change clothes regularly 

Wearing clean clothes, socks, and undergarments daily prevents bacteria from lingering on fabrics soaked with sweat.

