How To Reduce Body Odour





Body odour (B.O.) is the unpleasant smell that occurs when sweat interacts with bacteria living on the skin. Sweat by itself is mostly odourless, but the warm, moist environment in areas like the armpits, feet, or groin allows bacteria to break it down, producing strong smells. Factors such as poor hygiene, stress, spicy foods, certain medications, or health conditions can make body odour stronger or more noticeable.



Image Credit: Unsplash