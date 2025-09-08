How To Reduce Belly Fat As An Indian

Image Credit: Unsplash
Belly fat especially visceral fat around internal organs is linked to higher risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and inflammation. It's more dangerous than fat stored in other areas because it affects vital organs and hormone balance. Fortunately, these tips can help reduce belly fat.
Reduce intake of white rice, maida-based products, and sugary foods, instead opt for whole grains such as ragi, jowar and jau atta.
Include dals, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in every meal. Fibre-rich foods boosts satiety that reduce over-eating.
Use ghee or mustard oil in moderation instead of trans fats. These help in metabolic processes and satiety.
Eat smaller, frequent meals instead of large portions at once. Make sure to portion snacks as well.
Replace sugary chai, lassi, coffee and soft drinks with plain water or unsweetened drinks such as herbal teas.
Add paneer, eggs, chicken, legumes, and pulses to help burn fat. Protein boosts metabolism and helps you feel satiated.
Practice meditation & ensure 7-8 hours of sleep to reduce stress-related fat buildup. This also helps you feel well-rested hence boost energy for exercise.
