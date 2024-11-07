How To Purify Water For Drinking At Home

Image Credit: Unsplash
Clean drinking water is essential for good health. While tap water is not always safe to drink, there are effective methods to purify water at home, ensuring you and your family have access to safe, potable water.
Boiling water for 1-3 minutes kills most bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, making it safe for drinking.
Investing in a water filter, such as activated carbon or UV filters, can remove impurities and pathogens from tap water.
Purification tablets effectively kill pathogens in water and are handy for emergency use.
Distilling water by heating it to create vapour and condensing it removes most contaminants, including heavy metals.
A few drops of chlorine can disinfect water, but allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking.
Placing water bottles in direct sunlight for 6-8 hours can kill pathogens, especially when resources are limited.
An Reverse Osmosis system removes contaminants and impurities through a semi-permeable membrane, making it one of the most effective purification methods.
