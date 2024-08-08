How To Prevent Cataract In Elderly

Introduction

Cataracts are a common issue among the elderly, leading to cloudy vision and sometimes blindness. Preventative measures can help delay or avoid the onset of cataracts.

Wear Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from UV rays with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB radiation.

Healthy Diet

Eat foods rich in antioxidants, such as leafy greens, carrots, and berries, which support eye health.

Manage Conditions

Control diabetes and hypertension, as these conditions can increase the risk of cataracts.

Quit Smoking

Smoking significantly increases the risk of developing cataracts.

Regular Eye Exams

Regular check-ups can help detect cataracts early and monitor eye health.

Limit Alcohol 

Excessive alcohol intake is linked to a higher risk of cataracts.

Protective Eyewear

Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from injury if you engage in activities that could harm your eyes.

Avoid Corticosteroids

Long-term use of corticosteroid medications can increase the risk of cataracts.

