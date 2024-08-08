How To Prevent Cataract In Elderly

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cataracts are a common issue among the elderly, leading to cloudy vision and sometimes blindness. Preventative measures can help delay or avoid the onset of cataracts.
Protect your eyes from UV rays with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB radiation.
Eat foods rich in antioxidants, such as leafy greens, carrots, and berries, which support eye health.
Control diabetes and hypertension, as these conditions can increase the risk of cataracts.
Smoking significantly increases the risk of developing cataracts.
Regular check-ups can help detect cataracts early and monitor eye health.
Excessive alcohol intake is linked to a higher risk of cataracts.
Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from injury if you engage in activities that could harm your eyes.
Long-term use of corticosteroid medications can increase the risk of cataracts.
