How To Prepare Your Daughters For Their Menstruation Onset

Menstruation is a major milestone in a girl's life, and it's important for parents to prepare their daughters for this change with care, information, and empathy. Here's a guide to help parents approach this sensitive topic and ensure their daughters are well-prepared.
Begin discussing menstruation before it starts, ideally around the age of 8-10. Use simple, age-appropriate language to explain how the body changes during puberty.
Reassure your daughter that menstruation is a natural part of growing up, and every girl goes through it. This can help reduce anxiety and eliminate any stigma around the topic.
Teach her how to use sanitary products, whether it's pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, and demonstrate how to track her cycle using a calendar or period-tracking app.
Emphasise the importance of changing sanitary products regularly and maintaining good personal hygiene to prevent infections and discomfort.
Encourage her to ask any questions she may have and be ready to provide honest, clear answers. Address any myths or misconceptions she may have heard from peers or media.
Let your daughter know that mood swings and emotional changes are normal during menstruation, and provide reassurance that it's okay to feel a range of emotions.
Explain that cramps and discomfort are common during periods and offer tips to alleviate pain, such as using a hot water bottle, engaging in light exercise, or taking over-the-counter pain relievers if necessary.
