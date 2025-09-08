How To Overcome Obesity In Children

Image Credit: Unsplash
Childhood obesity is becoming a growing concern in India. With changing lifestyles, more children today are facing weight-related health risks than ever before. According to the WHO, childhood obesity is a serious public health challenge that increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even psychological problems later in life.
Make sure your child gets at least 1 hour of active play, sports, or exercise every day to burn calories and stay fit.
Restrict time spent on TV, mobile phones, and video games to less than 2 hours a day to reduce sedentary behaviour.
Add a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to every meal for better nutrition and a feeling of fullness.
Replace sugary sodas, packaged snacks, and fast food with healthier alternatives like water, nuts, and homemade meals.
Do not skip meals, especially breakfast, and provide well-balanced portions to prevent overeating later.
Adopt healthy habits as a family so your child feels supported, making it easier for them to stay motivated.
Encourage your child to drink plenty of water throughout the day instead of sugary drinks.
