How To Manage Your Stress

Introduction

Managing stress is crucial for maintaining mental and physical health. Here are some effective strategies.

Mindfulness/Meditation

Practice mindfulness meditation to stay present and reduce stress levels.

Regular Exercise

Engage in physical activities like walking, yoga, or cycling to release endorphins and alleviate stress.

Healthy Eating

Maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support your body's stress response.

Adequate Sleep

Ensure you get 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to help your body recover from daily stress.

Time Management

Organise your tasks and set realistic goals to reduce the pressure of daily responsibilities.

Social Support

Connect with friends and family for emotional support and stress relief.

Relaxation Techniques

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or listening to music.

Hobbies and Interests

Engage in hobbies and activities that you enjoy to distract from stress and promote relaxation.

