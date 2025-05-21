How To Manage Hypertension

Introduction

High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Lifestyle changes and monitoring can help manage it effectively. Let's explore practical steps to keep BP under control.

Reduce Salt

Too much sodium can spike blood pressure, stick to less than 5g a day.

Eat Potassium

Bananas, spinach, and sweet potatoes help balance sodium in the body.

Exercise Regularly

At least 30 minutes of walking or yoga helps regulate BP.

Limit Alcohol

Too much alcohol raises blood pressure, stay within safe limits.

Manage Stress

Breathing exercises and mindfulness reduce cortisol levels that affect BP.

Monitor

Regular BP checks help detect and act on changes early.

Take Medications

If prescribed, never skip your BP medicines, consistency is key.

