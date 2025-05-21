How To Manage Hypertension

Image Credit: Unsplash
High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Lifestyle changes and monitoring can help manage it effectively. Let's explore practical steps to keep BP under control.
Too much sodium can spike blood pressure, stick to less than 5g a day.
Bananas, spinach, and sweet potatoes help balance sodium in the body.
At least 30 minutes of walking or yoga helps regulate BP.
Too much alcohol raises blood pressure, stay within safe limits.
Breathing exercises and mindfulness reduce cortisol levels that affect BP.
Regular BP checks help detect and act on changes early.
If prescribed, never skip your BP medicines, consistency is key.
