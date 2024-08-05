How to Manage Excessive Sweating During Heatwaves

Image Credit: Unsplash
Excessive sweating can be uncomfortable, especially during heatwaves. Here's how to manage it.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help regulate body temperature.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and moisture-wicking fabrics to stay cool.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply a strong antiperspirant to reduce sweating, especially in problem areas like underarms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Take cool showers to lower body temperature and reduce sweating.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spicy foods can increase body temperature and trigger sweating; opt for cooler meals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep cool by using fans and air conditioning, or spend time in air-conditioned public places.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Use cooling towels, ice packs, or cooling gels to help lower body temperature quickly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: