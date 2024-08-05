How to Manage Excessive Sweating During Heatwaves

Introduction

Excessive sweating can be uncomfortable, especially during heatwaves. Here's how to manage it.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help regulate body temperature.

Breathable Clothing

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and moisture-wicking fabrics to stay cool.

Use Antiperspirant

Apply a strong antiperspirant to reduce sweating, especially in problem areas like underarms.

Cool Showers

Take cool showers to lower body temperature and reduce sweating.

Avoid Spicy Foods

Spicy foods can increase body temperature and trigger sweating; opt for cooler meals.

Stay Indoors

Avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Use Fans 

Keep cool by using fans and air conditioning, or spend time in air-conditioned public places.

Cooling Products

Use cooling towels, ice packs, or cooling gels to help lower body temperature quickly.

