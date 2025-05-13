How To Manage Body Acne

Introduction

Body acne can affect confidence and comfort, especially in hot, humid weather. It often appears on the back, chest, and shoulders. Here are easy-to-follow tips to manage and prevent body acne effectively.

Shower

Sweat mixes with bacteria and clogs pores. Shower immediately after workouts or heat exposure.

Use Exfoliants

Use salicylic acid or glycolic acid body washes 2–3 times weekly to unclog pores.

Avoid Tight Clothes

Tight fabrics trap sweat and oil. Choose loose, breathable cotton wear to prevent breakouts.

Wash Bedsheets

Dirty linen collects oil and bacteria. Wash sheets and pillowcases weekly to stay acne-free.

Skip Lotions

Use non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers to avoid pore blockage and reduce inflammation.

Don't Squeeze

Popping acne can cause scarring and worsen inflammation. Let it heal with proper care.

Consult Dermatologist

If acne persists, prescription creams or oral treatments can offer faster, targeted relief.

