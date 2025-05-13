How To Manage Body Acne

Image Credit: Unsplash
Body acne can affect confidence and comfort, especially in hot, humid weather. It often appears on the back, chest, and shoulders. Here are easy-to-follow tips to manage and prevent body acne effectively.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sweat mixes with bacteria and clogs pores. Shower immediately after workouts or heat exposure.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Use salicylic acid or glycolic acid body washes 2–3 times weekly to unclog pores.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tight fabrics trap sweat and oil. Choose loose, breathable cotton wear to prevent breakouts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dirty linen collects oil and bacteria. Wash sheets and pillowcases weekly to stay acne-free.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Use non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers to avoid pore blockage and reduce inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Popping acne can cause scarring and worsen inflammation. Let it heal with proper care.
Image Credit: Unsplash
If acne persists, prescription creams or oral treatments can offer faster, targeted relief.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: