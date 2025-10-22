How To Make Desi Chai Healthy

Image Credit: Unsplash
Traditional Indian chai can turn unhealthy when loaded with excess sugar, full-fat milk, or brewed too strong. Overconsumption may cause acidity, dehydration, or disrupt iron absorption. With mindful tweaks, your daily cup can stay comforting and health-friendly.
Reduce sugar gradually or replace it with natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery (in moderation). This helps balance taste without blood sugar spikes.
Switch to toned milk, almond milk, or oat milk for fewer calories and less saturated fat. These alternatives also make chai lighter on digestion.
Over-boiling tea leaves increases tannins, making chai bitter and harsh on the stomach. Steep for just 2–3 minutes for balanced flavour and gentler digestion.
Reheating destroys antioxidants and increases caffeine concentration. Always make chai fresh for maximum benefits.
Stick to 2–3 small cups a day. Excess caffeine can dehydrate and disturb sleep, especially when consumed late evening.
Tulsi (holy basil) or clove can boost immunity and soothe the throat. These herbal additions elevate the health quotient of your chai.
Instead of fried namkeen, try roasted chana, nuts, or whole-grain biscuits. This keeps your chai time satisfying yet wholesome.
