How To Make Desi Chai Healthy

Traditional Indian chai can turn unhealthy when loaded with excess sugar, full-fat milk, or brewed too strong. Overconsumption may cause acidity, dehydration, or disrupt iron absorption. With mindful tweaks, your daily cup can stay comforting and health-friendly.

Cut down on sugar

Reduce sugar gradually or replace it with natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery (in moderation). This helps balance taste without blood sugar spikes.

Low-fat or plant milk

Switch to toned milk, almond milk, or oat milk for fewer calories and less saturated fat. These alternatives also make chai lighter on digestion.

Limit the brew time

Over-boiling tea leaves increases tannins, making chai bitter and harsh on the stomach. Steep for just 2–3 minutes for balanced flavour and gentler digestion.

Avoid reheating tea

Reheating destroys antioxidants and increases caffeine concentration. Always make chai fresh for maximum benefits.

Stay moderate with caffeine

Stick to 2–3 small cups a day. Excess caffeine can dehydrate and disturb sleep, especially when consumed late evening.

Add herbs or tulsi

Tulsi (holy basil) or clove can boost immunity and soothe the throat. These herbal additions elevate the health quotient of your chai.

Pair it with healthy snacks

Instead of fried namkeen, try roasted chana, nuts, or whole-grain biscuits. This keeps your chai time satisfying yet wholesome.

