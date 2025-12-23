How To Maintain Sleep Hygiene

With India being one of the most sleep-deprived nations globally, mastering sleep hygiene is no longer a luxury but a health necessity. Quality sleep is the foundation of metabolic health, helping the body repair itself and process the day's stress.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily stabilizes your internal body clock.

​Stick To A Schedule

Exercise

Reducing exposure to artificial "blue light" from phones an hour before bed boosts natural melatonin production.

​Dim the Lights

​Optimize The Environment

Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet to signal to your brain that it's time to rest.

​Limit Late Caffeine

Avoid chai or coffee after 4:00 PM, as caffeine can stay in your system for up to 8 hours.

​Watch Your Dinner

Heavy, spicy meals right before bed can cause acid reflux that interrupts sleep cycles.

​The "No-Screen" Rule

Keep smartphones away from the pillow to prevent the urge to scroll through social media at night.

​Practice Relaxation

Techniques like Yoga nidra or deep breathing can lower cortisol levels before you tuck in.

Limit Afternoon Naps

While a "power nap" is fine, sleeping for over 30 minutes during the day can ruin nighttime rest.

​Get Morning Sun

Exposure to natural sunlight early in the day helps calibrate your sleep-wake cycle effectively.

Upgrade Your Bedding

Use breathable cotton linens suited for the Indian climate to prevent overheating during the night.

