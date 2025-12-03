How To Know If Poultry Is Contaminated?

Image Credit: Freepik
Poultry contamination is a common issue that is on everyone's mind due to a spike in bird flu cases globally. Poultry needs to be clean, hygienic, and prepared in the right manner to avoid infections that can have significant consequences for health.
Grey, green, or yellow discolouration can signal spoilage, and the poultry needs to be discarded.
Any dark spots noticeable on a poultry packet can signal bacterial growth and need to be discarded immediately.
While most poultry products have a distinct scent, a sour, ammonia-like smell can signal contamination.
Contaminated poultry has an excessively slimy or sticky texture when touched. Immediately wash your hands thoroughly and discard the product.
If there is excess air inside the packaged meat, then there is a leak, which means that the product has been exposed to air for an unknown period.
If the packaged poultry product meant to be stored at a certain temperature has been kept at room temperature for more than two hours, avoid using it.
