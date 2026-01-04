How To Keep Sugar Cravings At Bay In Winter

Winter often triggers stronger sugar cravings due to shorter days, comfort eating, and fluctuating energy levels, but smart food choices and lifestyle tweaks can help keep sweet tooth urges under control without feeling deprived.

Protein-rich breakfast

Start the day with a protein-rich breakfast as protein stabilises blood sugar and reduces mid-morning sugar crashes.

Don't skip meals

Don't skip meals in cold weather as long gaps between meals increase the urge for quick sugar fixes.

Include healthy fats in winter 

Nuts, seeds, and ghee in moderation improve satiety and reduce dessert cravings.

Use naturally sweet spices 

Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom add sweetness without spiking blood sugar.

Stay hydrated 

Stay hydrated even when not thirsty as dehydration in winter often disguises itself as sugar cravings.

Get enough sunlight and vitamin D 

Low vitamin D levels are linked to increased cravings and low mood in winter.

Manage stress and sleep well 

Poor sleep and stress elevate cortisol, driving sugar cravings.

