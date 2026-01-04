How To Keep Sugar Cravings At Bay In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter often triggers stronger sugar cravings due to shorter days, comfort eating, and fluctuating energy levels, but smart food choices and lifestyle tweaks can help keep sweet tooth urges under control without feeling deprived.
Start the day with a protein-rich breakfast as protein stabilises blood sugar and reduces mid-morning sugar crashes.
Don't skip meals in cold weather as long gaps between meals increase the urge for quick sugar fixes.
Nuts, seeds, and ghee in moderation improve satiety and reduce dessert cravings.
Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom add sweetness without spiking blood sugar.
Stay hydrated even when not thirsty as dehydration in winter often disguises itself as sugar cravings.
Low vitamin D levels are linked to increased cravings and low mood in winter.
Poor sleep and stress elevate cortisol, driving sugar cravings.
